Stevie Wonder Urges People to Vote: "The Future Is in Your Hands"

The singer and songwriter posted a video message to Twitter on Tuesday, encouraging the community to change the future through plans of action.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Stevie Wonder gave a call to action, urging the community to vote in order to stop systemic racism, police brutality and economic oppression.

At the top of the video, the singer and songwriter referenced Juneteenth, which recognizes the end of slavery. "Hi, this is me," he said. "This last Friday many of us celebrated Juneteenth, I did. And yet so many of us didn’t and haven’t. As a matter of fact, there are three states that still did not recognize it: North Dakota, South Dakota and Hawaii."

He then asked, "How did it feel to celebrate freedom that we’re still fighting for? It felt and feels too familiar. I know that dance, I’ve heard those songs. It was an 18 year fight to get Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday a national holiday. Yet it was a fight I was not willing to lose. It was a fight that many of you joined, and I thank you. But here we are again and again and again and again. I’m not one who make believes, I know that leaves are green, they only turn to brown when autumn comes around."

The singer then added, "What I’d like to know, is when will the day come when we let hate go or do I have to concede that for human beings it’s just impossible." He went on to reference specific problems in the U.S., encouraging others to create plans of action.

“If life can have an ending, all things can have an ending. Systemic racism can have an ending. Police brutality can have an ending. Economic oppression for Black American people can have an ending. A movement of inaction is a movement standing still. To those who say they care, move more than your mouth. Move your feet to the polls and use your hands to vote."

“The future is in your hands," continued Wonder. "We have the power to vote and we can make a change. The youngest at 18 and the oldest at 110 can make a difference. Make your plan now to vote, because right now, there are forces trying to take your vote away."

Toward the end of his video message, Wonder referenced the Black Lives Matter movement and asked viewers to consider what changes will be in place by this time next year. "I'm talking about you, I'm talking about me, I'm talking about every single body. Let's do something. Let's make a difference."

View the complete video below.