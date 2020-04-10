Sting, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform "At-Home" Version of "Don't Stand So Close to Me"

The musicians used household objects including sneakers, wooden spoons, hair picks, pot lids and jar shakers to deliver a quarantine-inspired version of the Police song.

Sting joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform an "at-home" version of The Police's "Don't Stand So Close to Me" on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The song choice is especially appropriate for the performance given that the musicians and host are social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sting, who sang while also playing the acoustic guitar and shaker, appeared in the center of the video chat. Fallon joined in singing, while The Roots members got creative and used a number of household objects as instruments. Ian Hendrickson-Smith clapped against a pillow, while Kamal Gray played the game Connect Four and Questlove used scissors and tapped forks together to contribute to the beat of the song.

Other objects that were used as instruments during the performance include sneakers, wooden spoons, hair picks, pot lids and jar shakers. The musicians also played real instruments, including a melodica, a ukulele, a bass and a tuba.

Sting sang the opening lyrics by himself before Fallon joined in.

A number of The Roots members joined in to sing the chorus before Sting sang the next verse alone. Fallon once again sang with Sting before all of the musicians joined in to sing the chorus together for a final time.

Fallon, Sting and The Roots members danced in place and bopped their heads throughout the final chorus.

The number concluded with Fallon applauding the musicians, while Sting put his hand over his face.

Watch the full performance below.