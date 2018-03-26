Stockard Channing to Star Off-Broadway in 'Apologia'

The Tony winner will reprise the lead role of a former '60s radical in Alexi Kaye Campbell's drama, which she played to critical acclaim last year in London.

Stockard Channing will star in the fall in Roundabout Theatre Company's off-Broadway premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's 2009 drama about intergenerational conflict, Apologia, reprising a starring role she played in London last summer.

The Tony- and Emmy-winning actor will play Kristin Miller, an indomitable former 1960s radical political protester who is now a celebrated art historian about to publish a memoir that threatens to rip apart her family.

Directed by Daniel Aukin, Apologia marks the continuation of Channing's long history with Roundabout; she starred in the company's productions of Pal Joey (2008), The Lion in Winter (1999) and Joe Egg (1985), the latter earning her a Tony Award for best actress in a play. Her most recent New York stage appearance was in 2014 in the Broadway comedy It's Only a Play.

Campbell's work was last seen in New York in the well-received 2010 staging of The Pride, which starred Hugh Dancy, Andrea Riseborough and Ben Whishaw.

Previews of Apologia are scheduled to begin Sept. 27 at the Laura Pels Theatre, with opening night set for Oct. 16. The limited engagement will run through Dec. 16, with additional cast to be announced.