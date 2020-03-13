BUSINESS Stocks Surge on New Virus Measures; Dow Up 1,985 Points 1:26 PM PDT 3/13/2020 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images Stocks doubled their gains as President Trump announced new measures to fight the coronavirus Friday. Stocks surged, recouping much of a historic plunge, after President Donald Trump announced new measures to fight the coronavirus Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,985 points, or 9.4 percent — its best gain since October 2008. Stocks doubled their gains in the last half-hour as Trump made his remarks. The rally came at the end of a week of turbulent trading fueled by heightened fears that the fallout from the coronavirus could bring on a global recession. Thursday's drop was the worst since the Black Monday crash of 1987. Investors have been clamoring for strong action from the U.S. government to combat the economic impact. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr