Stoned, Freaked-Out Seth Rogen Live Tweets 'Cats' Movie

By the time it was all said and done, numerous moments from the night were trending on Twitter.

Seth Rogen had something of a wild experience Tuesday night when he made the decision to get high and watch last year's unmitigated disaster, the Cats movie.

He was so confused and freaked out by the film — which just swept the Golden Raspberry Awards — that he took to Twitter and documented the evening.

By the time it was all said and done, numerous moments from his high Cats experience were trending on Twitter.

"i’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha," Rogen opened the evening; the tweet being shared more than 14,000 times and liked more than 156,000. "Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!"

Other glorious nuggets from the evening included, "These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat" and "Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world" and "Some cats get high heels which is funny to picture in real life."

Then toward the end of the evening, the magic really happened when a Twitter user claimed: "A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats."

Rogen and other stars, such as Rian Johnson, who was following the high Cats commentary, then demanded the "butthole cut of Cats" be released.

It is unclear if such version exists, but the demand was among the top Twitter trends in the U.S. overnight.

See all Rogen's tweets in the thread below.