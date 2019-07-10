Storm Reid, David Oyelowo-Starrer 'Don't Let Go' Sets Summer Release Date

The murder mystery, directed by Jacob Aaron Estes, will have an Aug. 30 theatrical rollout via Blumhouse Tilt, OTL Releasing and Briarcliff Entertainment.

Don’t Let Go, the Storm Reid and David Oyelowo-starring supernatural thriller that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival as Relive, is set to be released theatrically by Blumhouse Tilt, Universal’s OTL Releasing and Tom Ortenberg's Briarcliff Entertainment on Aug. 30.

The Jacob Aaron Estes-directed pic sees Oyelowo play a detective who gets a chance to undo the murder of his brother's daughter (Reid).

“We have been so passionate about Don’t Let Go and the work that Jacob Estes, David Oyelowo and the incredible cast have guided onscreen, and through Blumhouse Tilt we are able to tailor our marketing strategy to fit a picture precisely," Jason Blum said Wednesday in a statement.

The film also stars Mykelti Williamson, Brian Tyree Henry, Shinelle Azoroh, Byron Mann, April Grace and Alfred Molina.

Don't Let Go was shot in Los Angeles and was produced by Blum, Bobby Cohen and Oyelowo. Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Eric B. Fleischman, Jay Martin and Matt Kaplan executive produced.

The Tilt label, which Blumhouse Productions launched in 2015, has released 11 films to date, including Upgrade, Unfriended: Dark Web, The Belko Experiment, Sleight and The Darkness.

Briarcliff's first two releases were Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 and Joe Carnahan’s Mexican-American superhero film El Chicano.