Stormy Daniels to Appear On ABC's 'The View'

Daniels was scheduled to appear on the show Feb. 1 but canceled.

About two and a half months after she canceled on ABC's The View, the show announced on Wednesday that adult film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, will finally make an appearance on April 17. She will be joined on the show by her media savvy attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Daniels' decision to cancel was thought to be prompted by dismissive comments made on an episode of The View by a guest panelist, HLN host S.E. Cupp. Cupp, a conservative political pundit, questioned late night host Jimmy Kimmel's decision to interview Daniels, who she said was "cleaning up" and "making a ton of money."

Daniels, of course, sat for a lengthy interview on 60 Minutes on March 25 that brought the network more than 22 million viewers.

Daniels is still firmly in the national news cycle. NBC News reported on Tuesday that Daniels — and Avenatti — are cooperating with federal investigators interested in an $130,000 payment made to her in 2016 by Donald Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen. A raid on Cohen's New York office this week was said to be related in part to Cohen's payment to Daniels, which followed her signing a non-disclosure agreement that her team says is now invalid.