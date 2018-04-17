Stormy Daniels Declines Invitations to White House Correspondents' Dinner

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is attending the dinner as a guest of The Associated Press.

Former adult film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, has been the talk of Washington political circles for months, as she's emerged as both a thorn in President Trump's side and a bonafide national media celebrity.

According to her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Daniels is so in demand right now that she received multiple invitations from media companies to attend this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner as their guest. But Daniels declined them all and won't be attending the annual dinner, Avenatti tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Avenatti, who has become a television star on his own, will be attending the dinner as a guest of the Associated Press, he said.The lawyer did not elaborate when asked which media organizations invited Daniels and why she decided against attending the dinner.

This year's dinner, set for Saturday, April 28, has received limited media attention, as President Trump announced on April 6 that he's skipping the dinner.

The camera-ready Avenatti was a popular presence at THR's New York Power List event on April 12, where he mixed and mingled with the likes of Fox News host Sean Hannity.