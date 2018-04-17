Stormy Daniels Defends Herself Against "Publicity Stunt" Claims on 'The View'

The adult film star opened up about going public with her alleged affair with Trump — and revealed the official sketch of the man she claims threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011.

More than two months after canceling her appearance on The View, Stephanie Clifford — aka Stormy Daniels — visited the ABC talk show where she and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke about their highly publicized court battle with President Donald Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen.

Not long after the discussion kicked off, co-host Meghan McCain told Clifford that her claims about having an alleged affair with Trump in 2006 — one year after he married now-First Lady Melania Trump — "[seem] like a publicity stunt on some level." The conservative panelist and daughter of former Republican presidential candidate John McCain noted that Clifford had benefited financially by going public with her story about Trump.

While Clifford agreed that she is "making more money" than she has in the past, the adult film star was quick to shut down McCain's assertion that she went head-to-head with Trump simply for fame and monetary gain.

"Yes, there's a lot of publicity, but I didn't do it for that because this isn't what I want to be known for. As a matter of fact, I hid for quite a while and it's overwhelming and intimidating and downright scary a lot of times. I've had to hire bodyguards. So I'm making more money, but I'm spending so much more," said Clifford. "Like, my daughter, we have to hire a tutor now and I have bodyguards. And you don't even want to know their food bill because I have to feed them three times a day and they are big. And I have to take special cars, and all these court costs and things like that."

Conversely, Clifford — who was originally scheduled to appear on The View back in February, but canceled amid a press tour that included Jimmy Kimmel Live! — went on to suggest that her association with Trump has actually hindered her career. Daniels also recently appeared on 60 Minutes.

"I was in the process of moving on to some mainstream things. I directed some music videos. I had a passion project of mine in the works for the last several years to direct a horror movie and those people who were my investors have ghosted me," she said. "They completely abandoned me."

Through his attorney, Cohen, Trump has vehemently denied that he and Clifford had sexual relations. During her segment on The View, Clifford was asked to share her thoughts about Trump claiming to have no knowledge of the $130,000 Cohen paid her in hush money just before the 2016 presidential election.

"I work in the adult business, and I'm a better actress than he is," she quipped.

Later, Clifford detailed an incident that took place in 2011 — not long after she gave an on-the-record interview with In Touch Weekly about her alleged affair with Trump — in which she says an unknown man threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot as she was running into "a mommy-and-me workout class" with her young daughter.

"He had his hands in his pocket and he looked at my daughter and I just remember him saying, 'She's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom. Forget about the story. Leave Mr. Trump alone,'" she claimed. "It didn't even register to me at first and then he turned and walked away. His face is burned in my memory and I wasn't even scared at that moment because it just was so shocking."

During the show, Clifford and Avenatti revealed the composite sketch of the man and told viewers that they are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can accurately identify him. Avenatti is urging those with any information to email him directly at IDtheThug@gmail.com.