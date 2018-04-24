Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Criticizes Fox News For Booking Flap

The attorney is upset that Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum called him out for "abruptly" cancelling a planned Tuesday night interview.

Michael Avenatti, the headline-making attorney of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is lashing out at Fox News for calling him out on Monday night after he canceled an interview planned for Tuesday night's edition of The Story with Martha MacCallum.

The interview was booked on Sunday morning, but at 7:08 a.m. ET on Monday morning, Avenatti texted a booker for MacCallum's show and told her he had to cancel. He wrote: "Hate to do this on short notice but we will have to reschedule." In text messages shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Avenatti blamed the cancellation on an important case meeting he needed to prepare for.

The booker responded amicably, saying: "Thank you for letting me know. When do you think you might be able to resurface for an interview? Wednesday?"

Avenatti, who was traveling and said he receives a high volume of TV interview requests, did not immediately respond.

On The Story, which airs at 7 p.m. ET, MacCallum told her audience about the cancellation in language that Avenatti did not appreciate. She said: "Over the weekend, Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump told CNN that Fox News doesn't seem to want him on our shows. That is not actually the case. In fact, Mr. Avenatti was scheduled to appear on this show tomorrow night, but this morning he abruptly cancelled the interview, despite his pledge to appear on Fox News this week. So there you go. That is our true story on that.”

Avenatti responded to MacCallum's comment on Twitter, calling her "classless" and "unprofessional."

He passed on his frustration to MacCallum's booker in a text message, saying: "You and your team should be embarrassed and ashamed of what you did. Truly. This is how you want to live your life and what you want to be known for? Pathetic."

The booker responded: "Wait, what happened? I'm not sure what you're talking about." When he sent her the clip, she said she "truly had no idea" and then said, "I'm going to figure out who I can direct you to about this because I'm totally not looped in other than just trying to get you on the program!"

While Avenatti told THR he would not appear on MacCallum's show in the future, he's interested in appearing on Sean Hannity's primetime show. The two met at THR's New York City Power List event on April 12.

"We're both street fighters and I think it would be very informative and entertaining for viewers," he said of a potential appearance on Hannity. "I think that the interview could be handled in a professional manner."

Avenatti said he hasn't heard back from Hannity about his interest in appearing on the show. He appeared on Shannon Bream's 11 p.m. ET news show on March 20. On Sunday's edition of the CNN media show Reliable Sources, Avenatti said, "I'm not avoiding Fox, but they don't seem to want me to be on their shows much. I can't understand that."

A Fox News spokesperson would not discuss the Avenatti-MacCallum tiff on the record. MacCallum is not expected to address the matter further.