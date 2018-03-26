Stormy Daniels Receives Cease-and-Desist Letter After '60 Minutes' Interview

An attorney for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says his client made no threats to Daniels.

An attorney for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says his client had nothing to do with an alleged threat made against adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Lawyer Brent Blakely said in a letter late Sunday that Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti made "false and defamatory statements" in the episode of 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night.

Daniels said in the interview she'd been threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump. She said that in the incident, in a parking lot, the man told her: "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story." She said he then looked at her daughter and said, "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom."

Blakely says Cohen "had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred."

He's accusing the pair of libel and demanding they "cease and desist from making false and defamatory statements" and apologize to Cohen publicly.

In the interview, the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

The episode was the show's highest-rated in a decade, according to CBS.

Daniels received a $130,000 payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence, and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.

The White House did not immediately comment Sunday on the interview. Trump, through his representatives, has denied the allegations. Cohen has said Trump never had an affair with Daniels and that he paid the $130,000 out of his pocket.

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti told 60 Minutes he has documents showing Cohen using his Trump Organization email address in setting up the payment and that the nondisclosure agreement was sent by FedEx to Cohen at his Trump Organization office in Trump Tower.

David Schwartz, a lawyer for Cohen, accused Daniels of lying about the affair in his own appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday. "The lying is all over that piece," he said, adding that the suggestion that someone associated with Trump or his organization was behind the alleged threatening incident was "speculation" and "guesswork."

Meanwhile, Avenatti told NBC's Today on Monday that his client is "not going to get into the details of everything we have at this time." But he insists "there will be more evidence." He says he is still working to verify the identity of the man Daniels mentioned. He says he has no direct evidence tying the threat to Trump or his lawyer "other than common sense."

Trump complained later Monday morning about there being, "So much Fake News" on Twitter, but it's unclear whether he was referring to Daniels.