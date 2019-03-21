Stormzy Joins BBC's 'Noughts & Crosses,' Exec Produced by Participant, Jay-Z's Roc Nation

The TV drama is an adaptation of Malorie Blackman's award-winning book series and is set in an alternate world of racial divide.

British musician Stormzy has joined the cast of Noughts & Crosses, the TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult book series.

The grime artist will play newspaper editor Kolawale, a character created for the TV drama, which is being produced by Poldark banner Mammoth Screen for the BBC, with Participant Media and Jay-Z's Roc Nation exec producing.

"As a diehard fan of Malorie's novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true," said Stormzy, whose debut album Gang Signs & Prayer became the first grime record to reach number one on the U.K. album charts.

Noughts & Crosses follows two young people divided by their colour in an alternate world where there is a ruling class of people of African descent and white people suffer discrimination and prejudice. Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders) will play Callum McGregor and newcomer Masali Baduza has been cast as Sephy Hadley. Other cast include Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph and Ian Hart.

"The first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my Noughts and Crosses series of books," said Blackman. "I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts + Crosses TV production. It's so exciting!"

Added exec producer Preethi Mavahalli: "As an icon of black British culture, we are honoured to have Stormzy play a part in this adaptation of a novel he's such a fan of."

Mammoth Screen is part of ITV Studios. International distribution of Noughts & Crosses is being handled by ITV Studios Global Entertainment. Roc Nation will handle the show's soundtrack.