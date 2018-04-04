'Stranger Things' to Be Featured in Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Netflix is teaming up with the Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore parks to create a maze based on the hit TV show.

Stranger Things fans will come face to face with the Demogorgon in Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights this year. Netflix is teaming up with Universal Studios Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore to bring the supernatural thriller to life in their theme parks.

Guests will travel through mazes inspired by season one of Stranger Things, while being stalked by the Demogorgon itself. Inside, they’ll find iconic scenes, main characters and settings from the show. Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Byers' home — complete with flashing Christmas lights — are just a few of the familiar environments being re-created. Guests also will be transported to the Upside Down woods with “a shower of floating orb-like spores” oozing from it, according to the press release.

Stranger Things is just the latest hit TV show or movie to get the Halloween Horror Nights treatment. The Purge and Insidious movies have also received the Halloween Horror Nights treatment as have TV shows American Horror Story and The Walking Dead and movies Saw and The Shining.

In Hollywood and Orlando, Horror Nights will begin Sept. 14. In Singapore, the scares start Sept. 28.

To get another glimpse at the horrors to come for those who visit the Stranger Things maze, watch the video below.