Shannon Purser on "Deep Social Commentary" in 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'

The 'Stranger Things' breakout spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her "complicated" character's dynamic with mean girl Veronica (Kristine Froseth) and love interest Jamey (Noah Centineo) in the new Netflix romantic comedy.

[The following story contains spoilers from Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.]

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser is the latest Netflix romantic comedy. Following hits like The Kissing Booth, Set It Up and To All the Boys I've Loved before, the streaming service's new film tells a modern version of Cyrano de Bergerac with the twist of catfishing.

Stranger Things breakout Shannon Purser stars as the titular character, a high school student who finds herself in a texting relationship with Jamey (Noah Centineo). Sierra soon learns that Jamey thinks he is texting popular cheerleader and the high school's mean girl Veronica (Kristine Froseth).

Desperate to keep the relationship alive, Sierra makes a deal with Veronica to help her convince Jamey he is talking to the popular girl in exchange for tutoring sessions.

Purser spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her "complicated" character as well as the film's social commentary and how it reflects society's reliance on technology and offers a rare display of a complex female friendship.

Can you tell me a little bit about who Sierra is?

Sierra is a complicated woman, which I really love about her. She starts off the movie with being a very self assured, confident high school girl who is figuring out what she wants to do for college and what she wants to be when she grows up and then she kind of just gets thrown through a loop when she meets a boy and it's really just this whole journey of self discovery and kind of redemption and learning about herself.

Jamey texts Sierra after Veronica gives him Sierra’s phone number and they begin their relationship through text messages. What do you think that process in the film says about the way people begin dating now? Do you think it played out realistically as they gradually moved from text to call to FaceTime?

Yeah, I definitely think that texting is kind of the sort of safe first step. It's sort of a buffer between you and the other person for better and for worse. I do think technology really has changed the way that we communicate with each other and texting can be the way to communicate and to kind of get up the nerve to say things that maybe you wouldn't say in real life, but that also comes with a price.

Sierra talks to Jamey with the knowledge that he thinks he’s talking to someone else, though she didn’t know he thought he was talking to Veronica until a few days in. Do you think it was wrong of Sierra to pretend to be Veronica even though she had good intentions?

Yeah, I do think so, for sure. This whole movie explores sort of what is wrong, what is right. And it is wrong to catfish somebody, but it's very interesting kind of looking at it through Sierra's perspective because in her mind it's not coming from a malicious place and she really does want to connect with this guy and so she doesn't really see it as being a bad thing until she starts realizing how it's hurting herself and the people around her.

Do you think Sierra and Jamey would have hit it off if they first met in person instead of accidentally through text?

I think it might have taken a while and that's because I'm sure Jamey kind of has his perceived notions about Sierra, as well, which I think was something that Sierra was afraid of. Afraid that he would judge her or just immediately brush her aside because of the way that she looks, which is really sad and kind of just speaks to the way society treats women. I don't know. I think that they do have a connection. There's that scene at the park when they touch hands and it's kind of like this magical, sparky moment and that kind of tells me that they probably would have hit it off if they took the time to get to know each other.

Do you have a favorite scene?

That's a good question. I really love the end a lot. Just in general, all the scenes where she kind of has to face the consequences for what she's done and I really love the conversation between her and her dad in the kitchen where she's sort of admitting how scared and insecure she feels and he just sort of reassured her and it was a beautiful moment.

The first time we really see Veronica and Sierra interact is in the restroom and Veronica calls Sierra "Frodo." That scene shows the power dynamics between the two, but we also see Sierra stand up for herself. What do you think about the dynamic between Sierra and Veronica before the two team up to talk to Jamey?

I think that Veronica feels superior to Sierra, and Sierra is just not bothered. She's very self-assured and self-confident and honestly kind of self-absorbed, for better and for worse. She doesn't really pay a lot of mind to what other people think of her and she's not threatened by Veronica and that's how they ultimately sort of team up, because Sierra is not intimidated by her.

The film shows a contrast between Sierra and Veronica’s home lives. While Sierra’s parents (Alan Ruck and Lea Thompson) are seen as the cool parents, Veronica’s mother (Chrissy Metz) clearly puts pressure on her to be perfect. There’s a scene where the Sierra and Veronica are studying and viewers get to see Veronica’s home life first hand. Do you think seeing Veronica’s life behind closed doors humanizes her?

Yeah, definitely. I think it is an interesting point because Veronica's pressures to be perfect are more external versus Sierra's, which are very internal. Sierra has a very supportive home life, and Veronica does have a sort of rough history, and I do think that dynamic is really interesting.

Sierra struggles to find something to help her stand out on her college applications and she eventually writes a song. What was that like for you as an actress to sing?

It was pretty scary. I don't know why, but I'm more intimidated by sharing my singing than just performing as an actress. It was my first time singing on camera also, which sort of added to the nerves. We got really lucky. Brett McLaughlin, who produced it, is a singer and songwriter and he was so encouraging and just made the process go so much more smoothly than I anticipated.

There are a lot of different relationship dynamics in this film ranging from Sierra’s role as a daughter, her role as the love interest of Jamey, her role as a friend to Dan and a frenemy to Veronica. Was there a certain relationship you found the most interesting or fun to play?

I do really love her relationship with Veronica because I think female friendships are typically not portrayed with so much complexity, and it would've been very easy to just make Veronica this horrible mean girl who bullies Sierra the whole time and just we never really get to see a human side to her. But I loved how the girls kind of are both selfish and have flaws and kind of held each other accountable to be better as people.

There are a few different messages in this movie, including to stay true to who you are. What is the one message you want viewers to take away from this film?

I think the whole catfish plot is very dramatic, but it's really just a tool to kind of get people to examine the way they present themselves and the way that they maybe try to hide or change themselves to get the approval of others and I hope that people will watch the movie and will feel more encouraged and empowered to be honest and authentic and to love themselves for who they are.

Romantic comedies have made quite the comeback this year. What makes Sierra Burgess Is A Loser stand out from other new romantic comedies?

I think there's just a really deep social commentary on what it's like to grow up and to be insecure and kind of feel insignificant about either your body or the way that you present yourself to society. I really love it. I think that it's something that young people will love but will also learn from.