'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Nabs Lead in Coming-of-Age Drama 'Dear Zoe' (Exclusive)

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Theo Rossi and newcomer Kweku Collins are set to star in the coming-of-age drama Dear Zoe from director Gren Wells and Zin Haze Productions.

The indie, based on a novel of the same name by Philip Beard, will also star Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha and Vivien Blair. Dear Zoe follows a teenager, Tess, played by Sink, who enlists her biological father (Rossi) and her love interest (Collins) to help her come to grips with the death of her little sister in a tragic accident.

Sink (NBC's American Odyssey, Broadway's Annie) is best known for playing Maxine 'Max' Mayfield, a breakout character on Netflix's Stranger Things drama. The adapted screenplay for Dear Zoe was written by Marc Lhormer and Melissa Martin, and production will take place in and around Pittsburgh.

The film's producer credit are shared by Brenda and Marc Lhormer, Peter Phok, Christopher H. Warner, Brent Emery and Lizzie Friedman. Susan Cartsonis and Suzanne Farwell are executive producing.

"Marc and I are thrilled to bring this powerful, healing and entertaining story to the screen with such a gifted cast and director,” said producer Brenda Lhormer in a statement.

Director Wells is repped by Paradigm and Mainstay Entertainment, while Sink is repped by Paradigm and Mara Entertainment. Rossi is repped by Paradigm and Management 360, and Collins is repped by Paradigm and No Comply Management. Paradigm is handling worldwide rights.