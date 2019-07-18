Beyonce Releases 'The Lion King: The Gift' Album

The star-studded 14-track album features songs from Queen Bey herself, as well as tracks featuring Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and more.

The star-studded 14-track album features songs from Queen Bey herself, as well as tracks featuring Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Wiz Kid, Tiera Whack, 070 Shake and a number of African artists. The album also includes Bey's previously released single, the empowering "Spirit," which debuted at No. 1 on the Kid Digital Song Sales chart (dated July 20).

"This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it," the singer told ABC News. "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa," she added of the album, which features drums and chants mixed with "incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America ... each song tells the story of the film."

Listen to the album below. The live-action remake of The Lion King, starring Beyonce as Nala, is in theaters now.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.