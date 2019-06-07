Jonas Brothers Release Comeback Album 'Happiness Begins'

The release is the group's first in a decade.

Happiness begins…now!

At the stroke of midnight, the Jonas Brothers dropped Happiness Begins, their fifth studio album and first in a decade.

Executive produced by OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder, with additional production from Shellback (on “Only Human”) and Greg Kurstin (“I Believe” and “Every Single Time”), Happiness Begins features the No. 1 hit “Sucker” and its follow-up “Cool.”

It's the JoBros' first LP since 2013's Live, and their first studio album proper since 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which topped the Billboard 200.

"Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional," Joe Jonas tweeted.

#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS https://t.co/43aHXb4lqQ pic.twitter.com/RIBlH7sYRR — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 7, 2019

The release coincides with the tell-all Chasing Happiness documentary on Amazon Prime, which captures the story behind the brothers' reunion.

Stream Chasing Happiness below.

