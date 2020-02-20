Streamer Dr Disrespect Inks Publishing Deal For In-Character Memoir (Exclusive)

Twitch star Guy Beahm will pen the upcoming comedic backstory of his popular character for Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, due out next spring.

Popular streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has signed a deal with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, for a comedic "memoir" due out next spring.

Tentatively titled Violence. Speed. Momentum. A Memoir by Dr Disrespect (a reference to Beahm's character's oft-repeated catchphrase), the book will explore "never-before-told stories" of the Doctor character, exploring "what it's like being the greatest gamer in the history of the universe, and possibly the best overall human being."

The book — which has been compared to Will Ferrell's 2013 faux memoir Let Me Off at the Top!: My Classy Life and Other Musings, a memoir by Ron Burgandy based on his Anchorman character — will be published simultaneously as an audiobook from Simon & Schuster Audio, read by the author.

Jeremie Ruby-Strauss, vp and executive editor at Gallery Books, acquired North American and open market rights from Beahm's agency CAA. Beahm is managed by Boom.tv.

Beahm has grown a substantial following on the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch, where he boasts more than 4 million followers and regularly streams live to more than 20,000 concurrent viewers where often plays first-person shooter games. His Dr Disrespect character is known for his flamboyantly over-the-top attitude, mullet, combat vest and mustache.

"Take a look, baby — I'm on top of the mountain, and I'm only halfway up!" Beahm, in character, says of the new deal.

The book deal is the latest agreement Beahm has inked as he continues to expand into areas outside of streaming. In December, he signed a development deal with Skybound Entertainment, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's multi-platform production company, to develop a narrative scripted television series based on his character.

Beahm is not the only streamer to branch out into publishing, as last year former Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins (who left for Microsoft's Mixer platform last August) signed a deal to publish books and graphic novels with Random House.