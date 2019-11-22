Streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang Leaves Twitch for Facebook Gaming

The deal arrives a month after Twitch star Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek departed the platform in favor of Microsoft's Mixer.

Popular Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics streamer Jeremy Wang, better known as his alias Disguised Toast, has left Twitch for an exclusive streaming deal at Facebook Gaming.

Wang made the move Friday, ending his partnership with Amazon-owned Twitch, where he had accrued well over a million followers. Wang's inaugural livestream on Facebook Gaming is set for noon.

Since beginning his streaming career in 2015, Wang, who was raised in Southeast Asia and educated in Toronto, has become recognized for his frequent tournament participation and strategic skills in multiple games, including League of Legends and Apex Legends. He has also gained a reputation for encouraging fans to subscribe to smaller streamers and educating esports athletes on how to monetize their broadcasts.

Repped by UTA, Wang held the number one most-watched Legends of Runeterra channel in the month of October, and — outside of brand and tournament channels — ranked among the top 10 streamers on Twitch in the same timeframe.

"One of my favorite things about streaming is I get to engage with viewers from across the world," says Wang. "Throughout my career, I’ve made it a priority to learn about different cultures and experiences. My move to Facebook Gaming will give me a larger platform to share my voice with a global audience and hear their perspectives on the gaming landscape."

For his first month on the platform, Wang has pledged to donate 100 percent of his net proceeds earned from Facebook Stars, a feature that allows players to monetize their streams, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Facebook Gaming and I share a deep understanding about the importance of giving back and helping others," said Wang of his decision to join the platform.

The competition amongst platforms to sign streaming stars has grown fierce in recent months. In August, streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins left Twitch for Microsoft's Mixer. Later that month, Twitch signed YouTube streamer Nicholas "Nick Eh 30" Amyoony. Soon after, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek also departed Twitch for Mixer, while most recently, YouTube signed Jack "CouRage" Dunlop to an exclusive deal.

Currently, 700 million of Facebook's 2.4 billion users engage with gaming content on the social media platform. According to Leo Olebe, global director of games partnerships for Facebook, the goal is to continue expansion through a growing base of creators who bring together diverse and inclusive communities.