Streaming Service Acorn TV Launches in Latin America

Acorn TV, the international-focused streaming service, is expanding into Latin America with the launch, today, in 12 countries, from Mexico and Guatemala through Argentina and Chile.

Acorn will be available in the region on Roku streaming devices and via acorn.tv for a $4.99 monthly subscription service. Programming will be available in English with Spanish subtitles.

Until now, Acorn TV has been available solely in North America. The service, run by RLJ Entertainment, specializes in British and international TV, with series from Britain, Canada Australia and Europe, including such hits as Doc Martin, Poldark and Jack Taylor.

“Acorn TV has built a fast-growing subscriber base of passionate and loyal British and international TV fans in the U.S. and Canada, and we are excited to bring our unique offering of premium entertainment to other countries,” said Acorn TV's general manager and RLJ Entertainment senior vice president Matthew Graham in a statement, noting that Latin America was “an excellent first step” in the company's international expansion.