Streamys 2019: YouTube to Live Stream the Online Video Awards Show (Exclusive)

The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Dec. 13.

The Streamy Awards are returning to YouTube.

The ninth annual show, which celebrates the best in online video, will stream live from the Beverly Hilton on the Google-owned video platform on Dec. 13. It's the second year in a row that YouTube has teamed with Streamys producers Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter for the show.

This year, the Streamys have added three international awards recognizing creators from Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. There is also a technology subject award to recognize tech and consumer programming how-tos and breakdowns. They join a lineup of 50 awards honoring online creators across verticals and areas of expertise. The Streamys has two offshoots, the Streamys Brand Awards and the Streamys Purpose Awards.

Submissions for the show are open now and close just before midnight on Aug. 23. An independent judging body will vote on the nominees and winners. Fans will also be able to vote for the winners of two categories. Nominations will be announced this fall.

The eighth annual Streamy Awards were hosted by the Try Guys and streamed live on YouTube. Videos from the show have received more than 6.9 million views. Even organizers said that viewership of the livestream increased 73 percent from the last show streamed on YouTube, in 2016.

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.