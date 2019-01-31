Strong Holiday Boosts Switch, But Nintendo Lowers Sales Guidance

The Switch console has sold 14.49 million units since last April (a nearly 20 percent increase year-over-year), driven in large part by a strong roster of exclusive game titles.

Nintendo mostly got what it wanted for the holidays.

The Japanese video game company saw a huge boost in sales over the holiday season, according to its most recent financial report released on Thursday. Nintendo's Switch console has sold 14.49 million units since last April (a nearly 20 percent increase year-over-year), driven in large part by a strong roster of exclusive game titles. The company, however, had hoped to sell 20 million units in the 12 month period.

In the last three months of 2018, Nintendo rolled out three exclusive games that all sold well. Super Mario Party, released in October, moved 5.3 million units; Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, released in November, sold 10 million units; and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, released in December, sold 12.08 million units. Overall, software sales for the time nine month period topped 94 million units sold (a 100 percent year-over-year increase).

Meanwhile, the company's handheld console — the Nintendo 3DS, now in its eighth year since launch — sold 2.31 million units sold (a 60.5 percent decrease year-over-year), while classic consoles such as the NES Classic and SNES Classic posted total sales of 5.83 million units.

Total Nintendo sales for the period were 997.2 billion yen ($9.2 billion). Of that figure, over 77 percent of sales came from outside of Japan. Operating profits for Nintendo over the period were 220.0 billion yen ($2 billion).

Nintendo's next exclusive title slated for release is Yoshi's Crafted World, due out on March 29. The company also has another Pokémon title and Luigi's Mansion 3 in the pipeline for 2019, though the planned Metroid Prime 4 is being pushed back, according to a recent video announcement from Nintendo that cited a troubled production.