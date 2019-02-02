Belgium's Magritte Awards: 'Our Struggles' Takes Top Prize
Netflix's 'Girl' took three prizes including best actor, while Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' won best foreign film.
Guillaume Senez's single dad drama Our Struggles took the top prize at Belgium's Magritte Awards, with a win in the best film category, handed out Saturday night in Brussels.
The Cannes Critics' Week entry, which is also nominated for a handful of French Cesar Awards later this month, also won the best director prize for Senez, and brought home trophies for best supporting actress Lucie Debay and best new actress for Lena Girard Voss.
Netflix's Girl, Lukas Dhont's transgender dancer drama, which was nominated for a Golden Globe and was Belgium's official Oscar submission, had led the nominations with nine but missed out on a nomination in the best film category. Instead it was in the running for best Flemish film, winning the prize in that category and best screenplay for Dhont and Angelo Tijssen, as well as the best actor prize for star Victor Polster.
Also winning three prizes was the neo-Western, Let the Corpses Tan, which won in the technical categories for its stellar shoot 'em up in the South of France scenery and sound.
Twenty years in the making, Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote finally came to life on screen with a splashy premiere in Cannes, and the film won the best foreign film prize here, qualifying as a co-production from Belgium. He beat out Rupert Everett's directorial debut, The Happy Prince and Armando Iannucci's BAFTA-nominated satire The Death of Stalin.
The complete list of winners is below.
BEST FILM
Our Struggles by Guillaume Senez
BEST FIRST FILM
Bitter Flowers by Olivier Meys
BEST DIRECTOR
Guillaume Senez for Our Struggles
BEST FLEMISH FILM
Girl by Lukas Dhont
BEST CO-PRODUCED FOREIGN FILM
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote by Terry Gilliam
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT OR ADAPTATION
Girl, by Lukas Dhont and Angelo Tijssens
BEST ACTRESS
Lubna Azabal for Above the Law
BEST ACTOR
Victor Polster for Girl
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Lucie Debay for Our Battles
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Arieh Worthalter for Girl
BEST NEW ACTRESS
Lena Girard Voss for Our Battles
BEST NEW ACTOR
Thomas Mustin for The Royal Exchange
BEST IMAGE (CINEMATOGRAPHY)
Manu Dacoss for Let the Corpses Tan
BEST SOUND
Yves Bemelmans for Let the Corpses Tan
BEST SET DESIGN
Alina Santos for Let the Corpses Tan
BEST COSTUMES
Nathalie Leborgne for Bye Bye Germany
BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
Simon Fransquet for When Arabs Danced
BEST EDITING
Julie Brenta for Our Battles
BEST SHORT FILM
Icare by Nicolas Boucart
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
La bague au doigt by Gerlando Infuso
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ni juge ni soumise by Jean Libon & Yves Hinant