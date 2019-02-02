Belgium's Magritte Awards: 'Our Struggles' Takes Top Prize

Netflix's 'Girl' took three prizes including best actor, while Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' won best foreign film.

Guillaume Senez's single dad drama Our Struggles took the top prize at Belgium's Magritte Awards, with a win in the best film category, handed out Saturday night in Brussels.

The Cannes Critics' Week entry, which is also nominated for a handful of French Cesar Awards later this month, also won the best director prize for Senez, and brought home trophies for best supporting actress Lucie Debay and best new actress for Lena Girard Voss.

Netflix's Girl, Lukas Dhont's transgender dancer drama, which was nominated for a Golden Globe and was Belgium's official Oscar submission, had led the nominations with nine but missed out on a nomination in the best film category. Instead it was in the running for best Flemish film, winning the prize in that category and best screenplay for Dhont and Angelo Tijssen, as well as the best actor prize for star Victor Polster.

Also winning three prizes was the neo-Western, Let the Corpses Tan, which won in the technical categories for its stellar shoot 'em up in the South of France scenery and sound.

Twenty years in the making, Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote finally came to life on screen with a splashy premiere in Cannes, and the film won the best foreign film prize here, qualifying as a co-production from Belgium. He beat out Rupert Everett's directorial debut, The Happy Prince and Armando Iannucci's BAFTA-nominated satire The Death of Stalin.

The complete list of winners is below.

BEST FILM

Our Struggles by Guillaume Senez

BEST FIRST FILM

Bitter Flowers by Olivier Meys

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillaume Senez for Our Struggles

BEST FLEMISH FILM

Girl by Lukas Dhont

BEST CO-PRODUCED FOREIGN FILM

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote by Terry Gilliam

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT OR ADAPTATION

Girl, by Lukas Dhont and Angelo Tijssens

BEST ACTRESS

Lubna Azabal for Above the Law

BEST ACTOR

Victor Polster for Girl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lucie Debay for Our Battles

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Arieh Worthalter for Girl

BEST NEW ACTRESS

Lena Girard Voss for Our Battles

BEST NEW ACTOR

Thomas Mustin for The Royal Exchange

BEST IMAGE (CINEMATOGRAPHY)

Manu Dacoss for Let the Corpses Tan

BEST SOUND

Yves Bemelmans for Let the Corpses Tan

BEST SET DESIGN

Alina Santos for Let the Corpses Tan

BEST COSTUMES

Nathalie Leborgne for Bye Bye Germany

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

Simon Fransquet for When Arabs Danced

BEST EDITING

Julie Brenta for Our Battles

BEST SHORT FILM

Icare by Nicolas Boucart

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

La bague au doigt by Gerlando Infuso

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ni juge ni soumise by Jean Libon & Yves Hinant

