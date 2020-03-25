Stuart Gordon, Director of Horror Classic 'Re-Animator,' Dies at 72

"He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre filmmakers to excel at their craft," his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Stuart Gordon, the horror director best known for the '80s classics Re-Animator and From Beyond, has died, his rep, Dominic Mancini, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday. He was 72.

"He was a lovely man, a dear friend, a client for nearly a decade, and will be greatly missed," Mancini told THR. "He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre filmmakers to excel at their craft. He left his finger prints on the film industry for generations to come to enjoy."

Gordon's family asked for privacy while they mourn. No details were released about his death.

In addition to a film director, Gordon was a screenwriter and playwright, and also theatre director, noted for his avant-garde works.

Gordon co-created Disney's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise starring Rick Moranis and executive produced, the second film, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. He directed an episode of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show.

He also co-wrote Body Snatchers (an adaptation of the classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers) in 1993 and The Dentist in 1998, which starred Corbin Bernsen.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, daughters Suzanna, Jillian and Margaret Gordon, four grandchildren and his brother, David George Gordon.