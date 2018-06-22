‘Stuber,’ Matt Damon-Christian Bale Film Land High-Profile Summer Release Dates From Fox

'Stuber' stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, while Damon and Bale are teaming up for a film on a 1966 racecar championship battle between Ford and Ferrari.

Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista's action comedy Stuber and James Mangold's upcoming Ford vs. Ferrari movie are getting some major summer release dates.

20th Century Fox announced Friday that Stuber, a comedy about an Uber driver who picks up a cop hunting for a killer and is pulled into his investigation while seeking a five-star rating, has been dated for May 24, 2019.

The as-yet-untitled Ford vs. Ferrari film, about the team of American engineers and designers that Henry Ford II pulled together to defeat dominant racecar company Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship, will open on June 28, 2019. Christian Bale and Matt Damon are set to star.

Stuber, written by Hot Dog scribe Tripper Clancy, will be directed by Michael Dowse (Goon) and produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Jake Wagner and Nick Thomas are executive producing, while Jeremy Kramer is overseeing for the studio.

Ford vs. Ferrari is set to be helmed by Mangold (Logan), who is also writing with screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow, Get On Up). Chernin Entertainment (Red Sparrow) is producing.

In other dates set by the studio Friday, Spies in Disguise, an animated feature starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, has been moved from a April 19 to September 13 release date in 2019. The film, an odd-couple comedy, is based on the short Pigeon: Impossible. Nick Bruno and Troy Quane ( will co-direct and Fox Animation, Blue Sky and Chernin Entertainment are producing.

Death on the Nile, the sequel to 2017's Hercules Poirot mystery Murder on the Orient Express, meanwhile, has been moved from November 8 to December 20, 2019. Nile will also be based on the original Agatha Christie mystery of the same name, and will again put Orient scribe Michael Green in the sceenwriter's role, while Kenneth Branagh is expected to return as director.