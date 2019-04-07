'Stuber' Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani Goes on a Crazy Uber Ride With Dave Bautista

The action-comedy film, which premiered at SXSW in March, hits theaters July 12.

20th Century Fox on Sunday released the first trailer for Stuber, the action-comedy movie starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.

Nanjiani stars as a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu, who picks up a passenger (Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer. Amid the harrowing ordeal, Stu desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Directed by Michael Dowse and written by Tripper Clancy, the movie also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are the producers.

Stuber had its premiere at SXSW in March. In his review of the movie, The Hollywood Reporter critic John DeFore described the film as "a riotous retro pairing of serious violence and serious laughs."

The movie hits theaters July 12.

Watch the trailer below.