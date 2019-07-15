StubHub Refunds $500K to Customers Affected by NYC Blackout

More than 1,500 ticket orders were impacted, with 25 events having to be canceled and not rescheduled.

StubHub has refunded more than $500,000 in ticket purchases to customers whose events were interrupted by Saturday’s blackout in New York City, according to the company.

The blackout saw 30 blocks of Manhattan lose power, impacting thousands of customers who had bought and sold tickets for 27 different music and theatre events from Broadway to Madison Square Garden.

“StubHub has our customers’ backs, and in the rare instances where something goes wrong, every ticket is 100 percent guaranteed by our FanProtect Guarantee,” said StubHub vp global customer experience Daron Fowlks in a release. “Saturday’s blackout in New York City was no exception. As soon as we learned of the events affected, our team kicked into action and alerted customers and provided an update on the situation and processed a full refund for the events that weren’t rescheduled.”

Of the 27 events affected by the New York City blackout, 25 were canceled and not rescheduled with more than 1,500 StubHub orders impacted. Jennifer Lopez’s concert at Madison Square Garden was rescheduled for July 15, while Dave Chappelle’s solo Broadway show at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre will now occur Sunday, July 21.

StubHub’s policy states that the secondary ticketer will provide full refunds including all fees if a show is canceled. For rescheduled shows, StubHub will inform customers of the new date and if their tickets are still valid.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.