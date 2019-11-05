AFM: Studio 100, Volgafilm Sign Russian Deal for 'Vic The Viking'

Volgafilm takes all rights to the animated feature for Russia, Ukraine and the Baltics.

Studio 100 has inked its first major deal at AFM, selling its upcoming children's animation feature Vic the Viking – The Magic Sword to Russia's Volgafilm.

The German production and sales outfit closed an all-rights deal with Volgafilm for Russia, Ukraine and the Baltics.

Vic the Viking is the latest animated incarnation of the popular German children's tale about a clever viking boy who helps his more bone-headed father — a viking chief — and his dim-witted warriors out of scraps.

Originally made as a 2D animated TV series in the 1970s, Vic the Viking has also been a successful live-action film franchise in Germany.

Éric Cazes is directing Vic the Viking, which is set to deliver in December this year. Studio 100 is selling worldwide rights for the feature at the American Film Market.

The 3D animated feature is a highlight of Studio 100's animated slate at AFM which also includes Maya the Bee 3 – The Golden Orb, the latest in the hit German franchise, which delivers in 2020, and the Argentine animated feature Quixotes —The Heirs of La Mancha, which is set to begin production next year.