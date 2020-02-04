Ex-Studio Canal Executive Rodolphe Buet Joins 'Versailles' Producer Newen

Buet, who was head of international operations at Donald Tang's short-lived indie studio Global Road, will head up distribution at the subsidiary of French giant TF1 Group.

Veteran French media executive Rodolphe Buet has joined production and distribution group Newen (Versailles), a subsidiary of French media giant TF1 Group, as its new head of distribution, the company said Tuesday.

Buet joins Newen from animation group On Entertainment (Playmobil) where he worked as head of its film division for two years. Before that, he spent 12 years at StudioCanal as president of international distribution and marketing for films, library and TV series, overseeing projects such as Paddington, Shaun the Sheep and Liam Neeson actioner Non-Stop.



Buet was also briefly head of international operations at Donald Tang's would-be indie studio Global Road.

Newen's distribution business will be merged with that of TF1 Studio, with Buet overseeing the joint operations, supervising Newen Distribution head Malika Abdellaoui and TF1 Studio's commercial activities, including international sales operations, run by Sabine Chemaly, and French and Francophone TV sales led by Coralie Chave. He will also work closely with Reel One, the Canadian production outfit Newen acquired last year, which is led by Tom Berry, and has offices in Paris, London, Montreal, New York and Buenos Aires.

Buet will report to Romain Bessi, managing director of Newen and president of TF1 Studio.

Buet's appointment is a sign of Newen's global ambitions as the French group looks to bulk up with bigger-budget international films and TV series.

The company last year signed a strategic funding deal with producer-financier Anton Capital (His Dark Materials) that will see Anton co-invest up to $39 million (€35 million) in distribution rights for Newen group productions and third-party programs across scripted, documentary and animation projects.



