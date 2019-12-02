Studio Ghibli Films to Be Available for Digital Purchase for First Time

GKids will be offering the entire 21-film catalog of animated films from the famed Japanese studio on Dec. 17, ahead of their availability to stream on HBOMax.

Studio Ghibli's roster of critically acclaimed animated films will be available for purchase on digital platforms ahead of the Christmas holidays, the first time the animation house's movies will be available digitally, distributor GKIDS said Monday.

The famed Japanese animation house's catalogue, which includes Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle and My Neighbor Totoro, will be available for digital purchase starting Dec. 17 on digital platforms in the United States and Canada, including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft and Fandango Now.

The digital purchase release comes ahead of the entire Studio Ghibli catalogue streaming exclusively on upcoming platform HBO Max from May 2020.

Launched in 1985 by animation directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli has become world-renowned for its original animated stories of fantastical worlds and epic sagas centered on heart-warming protagonists. Studio Ghibli's films have received six Oscar nominations in the animated feature category, winning one in 2003 for Spirited Away.