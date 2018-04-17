Studio Lambert Boosts U.S. Unscripted Drive with Promotion of Jack Burgess

The London-based senior development exec is moving to LA to become senior vp, development and current.

Undercover Boss producer, Studio Lambert, is increasing its U.S. development presence by transferring and promoting its senior London-based development executive, Jack Burgess, to SVP, development and current, Los Angeles.

Burgess will lead the company’s U.S. unscripted development strategy, reporting to president of Studio Lambert in America, Greg Goldman. Burgess will also continue to report to U.K. unscripted boss, Creative Director, Tim Harcourt.

“Jack has been extremely successful running our U.K. unscripted development team over the last few years,” says Studio Lambert CEO, Stephen Lambert. “And I’m confident in his new LA-based role he will be equally successful, by building on his knowledge of both markets and ensuring our unscripted development effort on both sides of the Atlantic are working closely together to create hits.”

Lambert sold both Undercover Boss and Wife Swap to British broadcasters before launching them successfully on American broadcast networks. CBS recently announced the launch a new celebrity version of the show, Celebrity Undercover Boss.

The company’s U.K. development team has developed, sold and produced more than 25 original unscripted formats to U.K. buyers in the last five years, including the global format hit Gogglebox which ran for four seasons on Bravo as The People’s Couch.

“We are launching some very ambitious new unscripted formats in the U.K. this year,” continued Lambert. "Having Jack in LA to work with Greg and Tim on transferring them to the US market will be very helpful.”

Burgess joined Studio Lambert in 2014, as Head of U.K. unscripted development, following Tim Harcourt’s promotion to creative director. Prior to joining the company, Burgess worked across unscripted development for NBCU International, based in London.