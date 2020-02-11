ProSiebenSat.1's Studio71 Promotes Adam Boorstin to COO

He will oversee the multi-channel network's day-to-day operations amid a growth push.

Studio71, the multi-channel network that is controlled by German TV giant ProSiebenSat.1 and is part of its Red Arrow Studios unit, has promoted Adam Boorstin from chief business officer to the role of chief operating officer.

He will continue to report to Studio71’s global CEO Reza Izad. In his new role, he will oversee the firm's day-to-day operations and lead Studio71’s growth strategy. Boorstin in 2019 led the studio's acquisition of more than 50 OTT apps from video technology company Unreel Entertainment, giving Studio71 a combined network of more than 200 owned-and-operated TV apps.

This year, Studio71 is focusing on accelerating the expansion of its portfolio of streaming TV apps, YouTube channels, Facebook pages and podcasts, as well as driving advertising revenue for them.

Before joining Studio71, Boorstin spent three years as head of partnerships at BuzzFeed Motion Pictures. In 2015, he started at Studio71 as executive vp of distribution.

"Adam has done an incredible job creating and leading our high-growth business segments," said Izad. "As Studio71 accelerates its global growth in 2020, promoting Adam to this new leadership role enables us to harness his unique ability to work alongside talent, sales, production and distribution teams to diversify our revenue streams and unlock synergies across the entire company."

Studio71 says it is the world’s largest distributor and producer of short-form content. Based in six countries, the company has more than 1,400 channels. Its content and creators attract more than 10 billion monthly views.