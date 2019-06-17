CineEurope: StudioCanal Teases 'Farmageddon,' 'Playmobil: The Movie' and More

Scenes from Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Apocalypse Now: Final Cut,' 'The Secret Garden' and a handful of new European films were also shared in Barcelona.

StudioCanal offered glimpses of a slate of international films on the first day of the CineEurope trade show in Barcelona, which runs from June 17-20.

The studio offered first clips and a trailer for Farmageddon, the much-anticipated followup to 2015’s Shaun the Sheep, which earned over $106 million worldwide at the box office.

In the new film, Shaun sets out to help an alien who crash-lands near the farm get back to its planet. Farmageddon is set to premiere in Germany Sept. 26 followed by France, the UK and other markets in October.

StudioCanal also showed a clip and the trailer for Playmobil: The Movie for the Barcelona audience. With an ensemble cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Meghan Trainor, Jim Gaffigan and Adam Lambert, the film is set to open in the UK on Aug. 9.

Director Marjane Satrapi appeared on stage in Barcelona to give a Q&A with StudioCanal evp international distribution and managing director in the UK, Anna Marsh, concerning her film Radioactive. The Marie Curie biopic stars Rosamund Pike and is based on an award-winning graphic novel. The film is currently in post-production.

The CineEurope audience also saw first footage from the new film The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth and Julie Waters. Directed by Mark Munden from the classic children’s novel, the movie recently wrapped principal photography.

Another children’s book brought to cinema was presented at CineEurope, A Boy Called Christmas. The film, in production from director Gil Kenan and based on the book by Matt Haig, stars Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Maggie Smith and Sally Hawkins.

StudioCanal also shared details of the female-led high-concept assassin movie Gunpowder Milkshake starring Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Giamatti, and now filming in Berlin.

Among the European titles for fall 2019 or winter 2020 releases that StudioCanal teased in Barcelona were Lucie Borleteau’s Paris-set suspense tale The Perfect Nanny, The Artist director Michel Hazanavicius’ children’s tale The Last Prince starring The Intouchables’ Omar Sy, German teen love story Close to the Horizon, and Edward Hall’s just-announced Blithe Spirit starring Judi Dench, Isla Fisher and Dan Stevens.

StudioCanal also played clips from Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, which received rave reviews for its state-of-the-art sound and images at Tribeca last month and will be released in Europe this summer for the film’s 40th anniversary.