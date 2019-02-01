Anna Marsh Named Managing Director of Studiocanal U.K.

The original candidate for the job, Australian executive Elizabeth Trotman, was unable to acquire the necessary visas to bring her family with her to Britain.

Anna Marsh will take over as the new managing director of Studiocanal U.K., the British arm of the European producer/distributor.

Marsh, currently executive v.p. of international distribution at the company, will take up her new position on March 1. She will report to Studiocanal U.K.'s new CEO, Nicola Shindler, who took over in September. Marsh will continue to run Studiocanal's international sales business, reporting to Studiocanal CEO Didier Lupfer.

Initially, Elizabeth Trotman, the CEO of Studiocanal's Australia and New Zealand division, was set to take up the U.K. job, but she was unable to secure the necessary visas to relocate to Britain along with her family.

"Anna has been invaluable in both selling our films – which she will continue to do under her new responsibility – and masterminding their worldwide distribution," said Lupfer. “Her experience will be a great asset to further develop production and distribution in the key U.K. market.”

Added Studiocanal chairman Maxime Saada: "In Nicola Shindler and Anna Marsh we have a formidable executive team allowing us to continue and strengthen our commitment to our U.K. operations, which are core to Studiocanal's business as a leading European studio."

In addition to producing and releasing in the U.K. such features as Paddington and Early Man, Studiocanal is an active buyer of independent features for the U.K., including such recent releases as Idris Elba's Yardie and drug addiction drama Beautiful Boy starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet .



