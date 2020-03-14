Studios Suspend Film Productions Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Sony has halted production on Kevin Hart's 'Man From Toronto' as well as shut down production for 'Shrine' for four weeks.

Amid the growing worldwide concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, studios are suspending, pushing and postponing their feature film productions.

Warner Bros. suspended work on The Batman, which has been in production in London since January. "Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today," the studio said in a statement. "The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Netflix's production of its big-budget international heist film Red Notice will pause beginning March 16 and lasting for the next two weeks. Dwayne Johnson, who is starring in the film along with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, shared the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday. "It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families," Johnson wrote in his post.

Universal Pictures' live-action feature productions will slow down and go on hiatus starting this weekend due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

"The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks," the studio said in a statement Friday night.

Titles that will be going on hiatus include Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, which Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to star in, and Rachel Morrison's boxing biopic Flint Stong, starring Ice Cube.

Production for Sony's horror thriller Shrine has shut down for four weeks in Boston, and prep for Man From Toronto, which was filming in Atlanta, is also paused. The studio had previously suspended pre-production on drama The Nightingale, starring Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Disney has paused its live-action feature productions, which includes the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk, a sequel to 1980s classic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, all of which was in in pre-production.

The movies in production shutting down include Home Alone, Ridley Scott’s period drama The Last Duel for 20th Century and Guillermo del Toro’s Searchlight thriller Nightmare Alley. Production on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings has been halted after director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolated.

In addition to the studios halting productions, they are also pushing the theatrical releases of their finished features. Universal pushed the ninth Fast & Furious movie by a year, Paramount pushed The Lovebirds and A Quiet Place II, and Disney postponed the release of Mulan, as well as 20th Century title New Mutants and Searchlight Pictures' Antlers.