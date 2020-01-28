Rapper Stupid Young to Make Acting Debut in Drug Drama 'Take Out Girl'

The film is from director Hissoni Johnson and star/co-writer Hedy Wong.

The indie drug drama Take Out Girl is getting an assist from hip-hop artist Stupid Young, who makes his acting debut in the small role of an LAPD officer.

Stupid Young, also known as Alex Young, hails from Long Beach, Calif. and is lending his song "Mando" — which has gained more than 37 million views on YouTube since 2017 — as the title track of Take Out Girl.

Take Out Girl is inspired by a true story, and centers on a young woman, Tera (played by co-writer Hedy Wong), who, along with her brother (Lorin Alond Ly), delivers takeout for her mother's (Lynna Yee) Chinese restaurant in the Low Bottoms area of Los Angeles. Tera's life is upended when she talks her way into a job with a local drug kingpin Lalo (Ski Carr) delivering his product via Chinese takeout bags.

Filmmaker Hissoni Johnson directed and co-wrote the film with Wong, whose real-life experiences informed the script. Take Out Girl was a passion project for the cast and crew, who made it on a shoestring budget. It will premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, Calif., in March.

Johnson came up directing popular superhero fan movies with the dream that it would lead to bigger things. With Take Out Girl, he has graduated to the realm of feature films and is tackling real-world themes such as systems that keep people down and the choices they make in order to escape.

Take Out Girls' producers include Melissa Del Rosario and Alberto Triana. The Hollywood Reporter has the first look at Stupid Young in the film: