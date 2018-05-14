STX, DCP and Tencent Team to Bring Billboard Music Awards to China

Previously, the three companies teamed up to bring the 2018 Golden Globes and DCP’s 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' to the country.

After two successful Chinese distribution pacts between STX Entertainment, dick clark productions and Tencent, the trio announced on Monday (May 14) they will be partnering again in order to bring the Billboard Music Awards to China for the next three years. Previously, the global media company, live television production giant and internet services provider teamed up to bring the 2018 Golden Globes and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to the country.

In partnership with Tencent, the STXdigital division of STX Entertainment will oversee this distribution rights pact over the next three years. Furthermore, the two companies will work together in order to curate original red carpet content from the BBMAs.

“We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnerships in China with Tencent, a trailblazer in today’s global tech market, and dick clark productions, the world’s leader in live event entertainment programming, as we continue to innovate and deliver premium content for a global audience,” said Rich Sullivan, COO, STXdigital.

Added dick clark productions international executive vp Mark Rafalowski: "In partnership with STX and Tencent, dcp continues to expand the Billboard Music Awards profile in China. This synergy will further extend the BBMAs breadth and reach, giving Chinese music consumers greater access to all of the nominee’s music leading up to the show, as well as must-see moments from the red carpet and ultimately the live show."

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.