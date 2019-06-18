CineEurope: STX International Teases Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers,' 'My Spy' and 'Brahms: The Boy II'

Dave Bautista stars in 'My Spy' as a CIA agent outwitted by a 9-year-old girl.

STX capitalized on its product presentation Tuesday at the CineEurope trade show to offer sneak peaks of a handful of upcoming films.

Chadwick Boseman stars across J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller in crime thriller 21 Bridges. In Barcelona, STX offered an exclusive new trailer of the film from director Brian Kirk, scheduled for release in September.

Also premiering in September is the female ensemble film Hustlers about a group of New York strippers who take vengeance on their wealthy clients. STX showed an exclusive sneak preview of the film, which stars Jennifer Lopez for director Lorene Scafaria, at the trade show.

“Ever since we started shooting in New York, the internet has gone wild for this film,” John Friedberg, STX president of International, said at the Barcelona presentation. He presented the company’s slate alongside Llewellyn Radley, managing director, U.K. and executive vp international.

Friedberg and Radley talked briefly about films in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond, including I Care a Lot, The Marsh King’s Daughter, Horizon Line, The Friend starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel, and Chris Pine-starrer Violence of Action.

Gerald Butler appeared in a video to introduce his upcoming disaster thriller Greenland, which reunites the actor with his Angel has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh. He called the film, about a family’s fight to survive a cataclysmic natural disaster, “epic, exciting and emotional.” Greenland begins filming next week.

STX also offered extensive clips and a trailer for the Dave Bautista vehicle My Spy. Bautista stars for director Peter Segal (Get Smart) as a CIA agent outwitted by a 9-year-old girl, played by newcomer Chloe Coleman, whose family he’s been sent to surveil.

The Barcelona crowd also saw an exclusive first look trailer for horror title Countdown, about a group of friends who download an app that tells them the precise moment they will die, premiering in October, and an exclusive trailer for horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II starring Katie Holmes.