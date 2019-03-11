STX Promotes John Friedberg to President of International Film Division

He suceeds David Kosse, who is leaving to head up Netflix's new international film division.

John Friedberg has been promoted to president of STXfilms' international division, it was announced today by STX Entertainment. Friedberg, who has served as the company’s president of international sales since 2015, will report to STX COO Thomas McGrath and will be based out of the company’s London office, which will continue to serve as headquarters for international sales and marketing, as well as the U.K. theatrical distribution business.

Friedberg succeeds David Kosse, who launched STX’s international film division in 2016 and who is leaving STX to head up Netflix’s new international film division.

In his new role, Friedberg will oversee the international film strategy for the company, including leading STX’s worldwide acquisitions efforts, as well as running the direct theatrical distribution business in the U.K. and Ireland. Friedberg will also maintain oversight of the company’s international sales operations including its network of international output arrangements.

“John has tremendous knowledge of the international market and an incredible eye for globally commercial content, and we are delighted to have him lead STX’s international film division, which he and David have grown into a full-service international distribution company,” McGrath said in announcing the promotion. “The international business has become increasingly critical in the film landscape ever since I was chairman of UIP while at Paramount. Today, the international environment is even more complex with the rise of different streaming services and various OTT platforms, and in John, we have a seasoned executive who is extremely well suited to navigate these opportunities for STX.”

“The international business has never enjoyed a more dynamic period with the dramatic growth of the Chinese and Asian markets, the tremendous expansion of the Gulf Region and the opening of Saudi Arabia,” STX chairman and CEO Robert Simonds added in a statement of his own. “John is an incredibly adept executive and we will rely on his demonstrated international expertise to build on our promise to develop, market and distribute star-driven content on a global scale.”

“I am tremendously excited to continue my long-standing relationship with Bob Simonds, Adam Fogelson, Tom McGrath and the STX team in my new role leading the international division of STXfilms,” said Friedberg. “I’m also excited to expand my mandate in leading the UK distribution business here in London, where we have an incredible team of executives, and a slate of exciting, commercial films. I have immense respect for David Kosse and wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

Friedberg is credited with building the company’s network of international distribution partners in more than 150 territories worldwide. He led the international acquisition and distribution of titles including All the Money in the World, Den of Thieves and Peppermint, as well as upcoming titles Greenland, Horizon Line, The Marsh King’s Daughter and The Friend, among others. Prior to joining STX, Friedberg spent a decade leading sales and distribution for QED International.