STX Pushes Chadwick Boseman's '21 Bridges' to Thanksgiving

It's the second time this month that the studio has delayed a film amid a search for new sources of financing.

Struggling indie Hollywood studio STX has pushed back the release of the action-thriller 21 Bridges from late September to the Thanksgiving corridor.

The pic, starring Chadwick Boseman and produced by the Russo brothers, was to have originally opened this summer, but the date was then altered to a Sept. 27 release. The film will now open Nov. 22 during the lucrative holiday corridor; it also provides distance from The Joker, which is set to bow in early October.

The new date for 21 Bridges comes as STX searches for new sources of financing following the big-budget miss Uglydolls. One possibility is a deal between STX and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. That would make the Bob Simonds-run indie studio the first to take Saudi money since the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October.

Earlier this month, STXfilms pulled the Dave Bautista action-comedy My Spy from its August release calendar at the 11th hour. The pic had been set to open Aug. 23 in theaters.

STX is next in theaters with the Jennifer Lopez-starrer Hustlers, which is set to debut Sept. 13 following a stop at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In 21 Bridges, Boseman plays a detective whose police officer father was killed in the line of duty decades earlier. When eight police officers are gunned down during a robbery, the detective makes the decision to cut off the isle of Manhattan so that the perpetrators won't be able to escape. Sierra Miller, J.K. Simmons, Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James also star.

Anthony and Joseph Russo — who directed the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame — promoted 21 Bridges when taking the stage recently at San Diego Comic-Con. They produced the film alongside Boseman, among others.