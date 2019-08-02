STX Pushes 'Playmobil', Dates Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

The studio has also dated Dave Bautista-starrer 'My Spy,' after pulling it from the calendar in early July.

STXfilms has shuffled its release calendar, yet again.

The studio pushed the date of animated feature Playmobil from Aug. 30, back to Dec. 6. And, after being pulled from its Aug. 23 release date in early July, Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy has landed on a Jan. 10, 2020 opening.

On its new date, Playmobil will be opening opposite a fellow STX title — the mystery thriller Brahms: The Boy II, starring Katie Holmes. My Spy will now be opening opposite Tiffany Haddish's Paramount comedy Like a Boss and Fox and Chenin's action thriller Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart.

STXfilms has also added a new title to its release calendar: Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen will hit theaters Jan. 24, 2020.

Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong will star in the crime thriller about a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.