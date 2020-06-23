STX Catches 'Run Rabbit Run' Worldwide in First Major Deal of Virtual Cannes

Elisabeth Moss will re-team with her 'Handmaid’s Tale' director Daina Reid, playing a fertility doctor struggling with the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter.

STX Entertainment has scored the first major deal of the Virtual Cannes Market, picking up worldwide rights on horror thriller Run Rabbit Run from XYZ Films.

STX will distribute the movie directly in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland via STXfilms and take over worldwide sales via its STXinternational banner.

Elisabeth Moss is set to star in the feature, re-teaming with her The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid. Moss plays a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behavior.

Moss, already one of the most in-demand talents in the specialty circuit, recently proved her mainstream potential with The Invisible Man, whose box office topped $125 million worldwide.

"Elisabeth’s outstanding performance and the huge success of The Invisible Man make her a theatrical force to be reckoned with," said STXfilms motion picture group chairman Adam Fogelson, "a genre film that reunites Elisabeth with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid is an incredible opportunity, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this film together."

The low-budget Run Rabbit Run is set to begin shooting on location in Australia later this year.

The script is from novelist Hannah Kent (Burial Rites) based on her original idea. Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films are producing Run Rabbit Run along with Moss and her partner Lindsey McManus. XYZ Films is financing the film in collaboration with Finland’s IPR.VC and will executive produce. 30WEST will also serve as executive producers. Umbrella Entertainment will release Run Rabbit Run in Australia and New Zealand.

Moss, an Emmy winner for her portrayal of June Osborne, aka Offred, in Hulu's dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, recently appeared in Sundance drama Shirley alongside Odessa Young and Michael Stuhlbarg. She can next be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which was picked as part of the official selection of Cannes 2020, as well as Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit follow-up Next Goal Wins.

Alongside The Handmaid's Tale, Reid's extensive small-screen credits include directing episodes of Amazon's Upload, HBO's The Outsider and Australian dramedy Offspring.

Moss is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Ribisi Entertainment Group. Reid is repped by RGM Artists and ICM Partners.