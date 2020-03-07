STXFilm Pushes Dave Bautista's 'My Spy' to April

Recent shifts by 'No Time to Die' and 'Trolls World Tour' offered up an April slot for the family comedy.

Dave Bautista's My Spy has been pushed back a month to April 17, an advantageous decision for STXFilm's family comedy following recent release shifts for other major titles.

No Time to Die recently delayed its release date from April 10 to November, making it the first Hollywood tentpole to shift its global rollout because of the coronavirus outbreak. Trolls World Tour settled into the newly vacated date, offering up the April 17 date for the STXFilm.

The film, which cost $18 million to produce, has opened well in Australia and New Zealand and the studio believes the shift offers a beneficial opportunity the company can make with an insignificant impact on its media spend.

Directed by Peter Segal (Get Smart), My Spy stars Bautista as a CIA agent outwitted by a 9-year-old girl, played by newcomer Chloe Coleman, whose family he’s been sent to surveil. Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Ken Jeong also star.