STXfilms, Amazon Strike European Movie Output Deal

The multi-year, all-rights agreement is touted as the first for a global streaming platform in France.

Hustlers producer STXfilms and Amazon Prime Video have inked a multi-year, multi-territory output deal in Europe.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but STX is giving Amazon Prime Video all rights to its movies in France, while the global service becomes the exclusive streaming VOD home for STX films in the U.K. and Italy.

The slate deal is also touted as the first by a global streaming platform for France. Amazon Prime Video in 2013 launched in the French market, where local cinema operators have demanded big screen releases of streaming movies and the Cannes Film Festival and Netflix have been at loggerheads.

STX distributes its own films in the U.K., but has recruited Amazon for SVOD releases of titles like Hustlers, I Feel Pretty and Den of Thieves.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Prime Video in such a meaningful way, putting together a truly unprecedented deal that reflects the value of our slate in a changing international marketplace,” John Friedberg, president of STXinternational, said in a statement.

"Movies have always been popular with Prime members and we are excited to make STX films available on Prime Video in the U.K., Italy and France,” said Brad Beale, vp worldwide content licensing at Prime Video in his own statement.