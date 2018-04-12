Style Notes: Cardi B's Fashion Line Is Coming This Fall; Away Teams Up With Karlie Kloss On Collab

In case you missed it.

Cardi B To Launch Collab Line With Fashion Nova This Fall [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

Cardi B is full of news these days. After making her pregnancy official on SNL last weekend, the 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram to tell the world that she is teaming up with one of her fave affordable fashion brands, L.A.-based Fashion Nova, on a collab line due out in October. The collection was reportedly formulated with the input from her super-stylist, Kollin Carter, and includes denim, dresses and outerwear. “Fashion Nova gave me an opportunity to design what I like and what I want to put out, so I’m going to put out a line with them,” she says in the video below. “I’m collaborating with them for the fall and it’s going to be great because it’s what I like. They’ve been rocking with me from the beginning. And on top of that, I know that a lot of people cannot afford expensive shit. Not everybody’s got $400 or $500 for a damn shirt or sweatsuit, so everything is going to be affordable. And I want people to look good, I want people to look hot with a good a budget price. And that’s the perfect opportunity. I’m excited for that.”

Away Luggage Teams Up With Karlie Kloss' Kode With Klossy [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

The New York-based direct-to-consumer, smart luggage company Away (that counts Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore and supermodel-entrepreneur Karly Kloss as fans) has teamed up with Kloss’ Kode with Klossy charitable organization, aimed at empowering young girls in the tech industry, on a new collaboration out today. The Away x Kode with Klossy line remakes two carry-ons and two travel cases ($225-$295) in violet and forest green and includes a new limited-edition backpack ($165-$175) and storage Cube Case ($55-$65), both crafted of vegan leather. Last year, Away — which has sold over 300,000 suitcases since launching in 2016 — partnered with British accessories brand Pop & Suki on a successful collab suitcase in millennial pink.

Puig Profits Up 47 percent in 2017 [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

Spanish fragrance and fashion house Puig reported a record year for net revenues and profits in 2017 and revenue growth of 28 percent over the past three years, according to earnings results just released. Puig’s brands include Carolina Herrera, Nina Ricci, Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier and beauty brands Penhaligon’s, L’Artisan Parfumeur and licensed products for Prada, Comme Des Garcons, Valentino and Christian Louboutin, which signed a new long-term agreement with Puig last month. The company also owns a majority share of celeb-loved Hollywood florist Eric Buterbaugh’s fragrance business, EB Florals. Puig attributed some of the growth to the success of fragrances by Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier’s Scandal,Good Girl by Carolina Herrera and Pure XS by Paco Rabanne.