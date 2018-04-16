Style Notes: Cardi B's TLC Coachella Look; Kendall Jenner's Radio Show Receives Cease and Desist

In case you missed it.

Cardi B's Coachella Look Was an Homage to TLC [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

Cardi B's all-white Coachella ensemble was more than just a means of staying cool in the heat of the California desert. The singer paid homage to the beloved '90s girl group TLC, who memorably wore all-white bra tops, long open button-downs and gauzy, low-slung pants at the Grammy Awards in 1996. The rapper's ensemble was custom made by Alejanrdo. Cardi was a little more covered up than the ladies of TLC, wearing a bustier over her very pronounced baby bump.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

Kendall Jenner's "Pizza Boys" Radio Show Receives Cease and Desist Letter [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

A cease and desist letter has been sent to newly-minted radio show host Kendall Jenner, her co-host, DJ Daniel Chetrit and Apple Inc. (the show is hosted on Apple Music) regarding the name of the program, Pizza Boys. Robert Karaguezian, owner of the Pizza Boyzzz trademark claims that confusion is already brewing over the show — which launched last Friday and already began selling branded merch at Coachella over the weekend — and his artist collective Piza Boyzzz, which makes apparel and other goods under the same name (albeit with a different spelling). Karaguezian is asking that Pizza Boys discontinue the use of the name in instances which my cause consumer confusion ("apparel, accessories and related products, advertisements, or services, including radio program"); he also asks Pizza Boys to withdraw the trademark application submitted by Chetrit last November.

A post shared by PIZZABOYZZZ™ (@pizzaboyzzz) on Apr 15, 2018 at 5:46pm PDT

Pieces from Melissa and Joan Rivers' Private Homes Go to Auction [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

Here's your chance to get your hands on a piece (or two) of Hollywood history. Pieces from the various residences of Melissa and Joan Rivers will be up for auction on Thursday, April 19, with prices ranging from $100 to $1,000. Highlighted pieces from the sale include a pair of French pink upholstered open armchairs, an ebony marble top and inlaid secretaire a abattant, a black lacquered leather top writing table, an elegant marble top server, an elephant garden seat and many more items. The auction, which is put on by Abell Auctions, will begin at noon in Los Angeles.