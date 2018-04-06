Style Notes: Dior Cruise Heads to Chantilly Stables; Hedi Slimane Wins $11.5 Million from Kering

In case you missed it.

Dior to Show Cruise 2019 Collection at Chantilly Stables [WWD]

After a successful Cruise 2018 show in the Santa Monica Mountains last year, Dior is keeping it (relatively) local for the 2019 collection. The French fashion house revealed that its May 25 show will take place at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly, near its home base in Paris. Built in the 18th century for Louis-Henri de Bourbon, the stables are the oldest in Europe and called a "veritable horses' palace" on its website. Considering the cowboy vibes of last year's Cruise collection, we have a feeling the fancy location will give the running equestrian aesthetic a bit of an upscale Parisian edit.

Hedi Slimane Wins $11.5 Million from Saint Laurent Parent Company Kering [Business of Fashion]

Hedi Slimane, former creative director of Saint Laurent, has won a legal battle over his salary with the Kering-owned business. A French judge ruled that the company underpaid Slimane by €9.3 million after taxes for his final year at the French fashion house. Despite the fact that sales tripled during his four years at the helm of the brand, the designer was reportedly paid less than €667,000 in 2016.

Nine West Files for Bankruptcy in New York [Bloomberg]

Nine West Holdings Inc., which owns shoe and accessories brand Nine West, as well as Bandolino and Anne Klein, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York on Friday. The Sycamore Partners-controlled business is currently in debt of upwards of $1 billion. The company plans to sell off Nine West and Bandolino and reorganize Anne Klein using a $300 million loan from creditors. Authentic Brands Group is expected to place bids for Nine West and Bandolino.