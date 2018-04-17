Style Notes: Isabella Rossellini on Returning to Lancome; Hood By Air Designer Teams with Longchamp

In case you missed it.

Isabella Rossellini Reveals Why She Returned to Lancome [Vulture]

After her famous firing as the face of Lancome for the crime of being over the age of 40, Isabella Rossellini recently returned to the company at the age of 65. In an interview with Vulture, the actress and model said she was, "very surprised" to receive a call from the brand after 22 years, "But I had a question: They used to say to me that a woman’s dream is to be younger, which is to condemn yourself to disappointment. But now I’m older and the company is asking about me again? What happened to the women’s dream? But Françoise Lehmann, the CEO, a woman in her 40s, said to me, “There are other dreams now. I want to be inclusive. I’m a woman. I’m getting older and I don’t count anymore. I can’t accept that.” This made sense to me."

Introducing The Jeff Goldblum Dress-Up Magnet Set [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

Much has been made about Jeff Goldblum’s killer sense of style. The 65-year-old star nails it with his leather jackets, slim chinos, penny loafers and fedoras off screen and his on-screen style isn’t too shabby either. Now the looks of Goldblum’s most iconic characters, from scientist Seth Brundle in The Fly and Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park to the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, have been recreated (the clothes, the accessories, yep even the facial hair) in the form of The Jeff Goldblum Dress-Up Magnet Set (about $20, including shipping) by British publisher Belly Kids with art by Vaso Michailidou. Maybe something fun to slip in with your Father's Day gift?

Hood By Air's Shayne Oliver's Collab with Longchamp [Highsnobiety]

French luxury brand Longchamp has teamed up with Shayne Oliver, founder of streetwear label Hood By Air (now on hiatus), for a travel-focused capsule line of apparel, footwear, leather goods and bags, including new riffs on Longchamp's signature Le Pliage tote. The Longchamp by Shayne Oliver line hits select stores and longchamp.com on May 4. Oliver is also currently helming Diesel’s three-part Red Tag Project and that first collection dropped at Paris Fashion Week last month. Longchamp, meanwhile, has collaborated with several designers before, most notably Jeremy Scott.

Take Two: Lacoste x Supreme [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

In other collab news, French sportswear brand Lacoste and streetwear label Supreme (see a theme here?) are back at it for another run after last year’s successful partnership. The centerpiece of the latest Lacoste x Supreme collab is a velour reinvention of the iconic Lacoste polo shirt with matching track suits and bucket hats. Also in the mix are a wool varsity jacket, a nylon anorak and track pant printed with a reflective pattern, sweatshirts, sweat shorts, caps, and a waist bag and shoulder bag. The collab drops at the Supreme store on North Fairfax Avenue this Thursday and at lacoste.com and supremenewyork.com on Friday.

Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massanet Launches Venture Capital Firm [WWD]

Natalie Massanet, founder of luxury fashion e-tailer Net-a-Porter, has formed a new venture fund, Imaginary Ventures, with investor Nick Brown.The business is also backed by Tom and Ruth Chapman, co-founders of London-based luxury fashion e-tailer Matchesfashion and Rick Caruso of Caruso Real Estate Group in Los Angeles. The fund, which has $75 million in commitments to date, targets “early stage, direct-to-consumer brands at the intersection of retail and technology.” So far, those include digital beauty brand Glossier, sustainable L.A. fashion brand Reformation, Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede’s size-inclusive denim label Good American, San Francisco-based luxury fashion brand Everlane, London-based company Heist Studios known for seamless tights, and luxury e-commerce company Farfetch, where Massenet serves as non-executive chairman.