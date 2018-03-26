Style Notes: Reformation Launches Extended Sizes; Supreme's Newest Collaboration

In case you missed it.

Reformation Launches Extended Size [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

For the first time since its launch in 2009, it-girl favorite sustainable clothing brand Reformation is launching extended sizes. The first offering, designed in collaboration with model Ali Tate Cutler, features a range of spring staples available in sizes 0-22 and XS-3X. Prices for items in the capsule, which is now available in stores and online, range from $78-$218.

Supreme Collaborates with Artist Nan Goldin [Vogue U.K.]

Despite what Dolce & Gabbana's Stefano Gabbana would like you to believe, Supreme's latest collaboration is not with the Italian fashion house, but rather esteemed artist Nan Goldin. Best known for portraits of America's queer communities, Goldin has teamed up with the luxe skatewear label for a collection that will feature her photographs on hoodies, tees, skateboards and more. The collaboration blends two cultures which have typically been at odds, a point which made the collab all the more appealing to both parties. “I did this for the kids,” Goldin told Vogue U.K. “To my mind, people have become so conservative, especially the millennials — its like the 1960s never happened — so I like the idea of them being exposed to my real world.” The collection is available on Mar. 29.

Patricia Field Supports Cynthia Nixon's Run for Governor of New York [Page Six]

Another Sex and the City alum is coming out in support of Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial run. Patricia Field, the colorful costume designer responsible for the HBO's series' iconic fashions, joins Kristin Davis in voicing her support for Nixon. "Cynthia Nixon is an original," Field told Page Six. "She never went for the fame. She’s a New York City mom, very practical and down-to-earth. She doesn’t buy anything you have to dry-clean.” Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall tweeted, "I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices," which is kind of an endorsement?

Elvis Presley's Glasses Set Record at Auction [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

The King has still got it. A pair of Elvis Presley's shades shattered the record for a pair of glasses owned by the late rock 'n' roll icon when they sold for $159,900 at the GWS Auctions’ “Legends of Hollywood & Music Auction" on Saturday. The particular frames were worn by Presley during his last summer vacation in Hawaii in 1977. Other items at the auction that made a splash include Marilyn Monroe's hair brush and mirror set, which sold for $23,985, and Steve McQueen's personal Persol sunglasses, which sold for $18,450.

Chloe Sevigny Is Selling Her Clothes on the Real Real [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

Style icon slash actress Chloe Sevigny is selling a selection of her coveted closet on secondhand luxury resale site The Real Real. The sale, which kicked off this morning, includes a Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons "Mona Lisa" handbag, as well as apparel by Kenzo, Comme des Garcons and Dolce & Gabbana. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute in support of LGBTQ youth.