Style Notes: Vetements Execs Respond to Viral Article; Gun T-Shirt Sparks Drama Among Influencers

In case you missed it.

Vetements Execs Respond to High Snobiety Piece Claiming Brand Is Dead [WWD]

A Highsnobiety article proclaiming that Vetements — the ugly-on-purpose streetwear brand responsible for those DHL tees that swept the fashion scene in 2015 — is losing favor with retailers and shoppers, has elicited a response from the clothing company's respective founder and CEO, brothers Demna and Guram Gvasalia. Guram called the story "fake news," and added that the brand is stronger than ever. “To the disappointment of all the haters, we would like to declare that Vetements is in the strongest creative and financial state it has ever been," he said. In a statement posted to Vetements' Instagram on Friday, Demna added, "Fashion is not about hype, nor about useless gossip or opportunistic pseudo journalism. Fashion is about clothes. So is Vetements."

A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:08am PDT

Gun T-Shirt Stirs Up Drama Among Bloggers [The Cut]

A T-shirt picturing a pistol with the words "fuck what they say" has stirred up controversy among the fashion influencer crowd, with many calling the piece tone deaf and insensitive after the mass shootings that have taken place over the past few months and the subsequent pro-gun-control protests. Tina Craig of the blog Bag Snob was quick to call out Yoyo Cao, whose store is responsible for the tee, on social media. "I am beyond offended by this!" wrote Craig. Some defended Cao by noting she is not American, but Craig countered that nationality is not an excuse. "The world is connected," she wrote. Cao has since issued an apology.

Juicy Couture Partners With Farfetch on Custom Tracksuit Collection [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

If you've ever desired a customized Juicy Couture velour tracksuit, listen up. Farfetch has partnered with the iconic brand on a 16-piece capsule collection that gives customers the option to monogram their pieces in a wide array of colors and Swarovski crystal motifs. The collection features the updated silhouettes from Katy Perry's stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has given the brand a 2018 facelift since joining as creative director last summer. The first of three drops launches today, with the second two landing in April and May. Prices start at $275 and go up to $1,750.